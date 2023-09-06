Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is above average at 14.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is $4.64, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for TEF is 5.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEF on September 06, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has increased by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a 4.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Dogsofthedow.com recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 8/31/23 per data from YCharts. The list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.” Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

TEF’s Market Performance

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has seen a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.42% gain in the past month and a -0.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for TEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for TEF stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 315.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.92. Total debt to assets is 50.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.