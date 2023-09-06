Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 2.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKAT is $1.00, The public float for TKAT is 31.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for TKAT on September 06, 2023 was 934.30K shares.

TKAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) has jumped by 19.44 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2021-12-29 that Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE:TKAT) shares shot higher Wednesday, although there looks to be no company-specific news to explain the jump in price. The stock was trending on social media Wednesday, likely pushed by retail traders as the stock has only an 8.74 million float.

TKAT’s Market Performance

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has seen a 23.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.29% decline in the past month and a -53.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for TKAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.60% for TKAT’s stock, with a -61.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT rose by +23.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1854. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw -60.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+76.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -311.69. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.45. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.