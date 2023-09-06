Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.63 in relation to its previous close of 32.66. However, the company has experienced a -0.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that Synchrony Financial (SYF) ties up with Specialty1 Partners to extend financing alternatives to customers opting for dental care, as well as shield them from unexpected medical expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for SYF is 415.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on September 06, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a -0.56% decrease in the past week, with a -7.45% drop in the past month, and a -2.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for SYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for SYF’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYF Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.97. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 15,015 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 13,960 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $525,525 using the latest closing price.

DOUBLES BRIAN D, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 36,610 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DOUBLES BRIAN D is holding 565,240 shares at $1,263,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.