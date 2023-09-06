Stem Inc.’s (STEM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, STEM stock has gone down by -14.98%, with a monthly decline of -26.47% and a quarterly plunge of -20.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Stem Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.91% for STEM’s stock, with a -36.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stem Inc. (STEM) by analysts is $9.17, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 147.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.49% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of STEM was 4.99M shares.

STEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) has dropped by -7.68 compared to previous close of 5.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Stem, Inc. combines AI and energy storage to offer cleaner energy alternatives. While there are concerns about cash flow and slowing growth, I remain cautiously optimistic. Stem’s mission is to maximize economic benefits from energy assets in the clean energy transition.

STEM Trading at -24.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM fell by -14.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Stem Inc. saw -48.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Russo Alan, who sale 13,427 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Aug 10. After this action, Russo Alan now owns 139,594 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $87,276 using the latest closing price.

TROE LISA L, the Director of Stem Inc., sale 6,150 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that TROE LISA L is holding 19,872 shares at $39,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc. (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stem Inc. (STEM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.