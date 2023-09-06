Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone up by 11.08%, with a monthly decline of -10.75% and a quarterly plunge of -23.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.34% for SIDU’s stock, with a -76.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SIDU is at -1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SIDU is $0.65, The public float for SIDU is 61.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for SIDU on September 06, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) has plunged by -2.89 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a 11.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-25 that

SIDU Trading at -14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1458. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -86.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc., valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35. Equity return is now at value -200.90, with -107.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.