Should You Invest in Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RITM is $11.55, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for RITM on September 06, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.35 in relation to its previous close of 10.40. However, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-03 that Rithm Capital is one of the few mortgage REITs that hasn’t cut its dividend since the Fed started raising interest rates. The dividend appears well covered.

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has experienced a 0.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 19.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for RITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for RITM’s stock, with a 15.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw 25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corp. stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.