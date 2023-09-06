Should You Invest in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTAP is $80.56, which is -$1.89 below the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on September 06, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has plunge by 2.44relation to previous closing price of 77.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Industry Description

NTAP’s Market Performance

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month and a 13.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for NTAP’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTAP Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.46. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 32.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Parks Robert, who sale 9,113 shares at the price of $75.90 back on Aug 28. After this action, Parks Robert now owns 0 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $691,677 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 871 shares at $77.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 12,210 shares at $67,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 111.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.