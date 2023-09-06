Should You Invest in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 4.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for BMR on September 06, 2023 was 228.44K shares.

BMR) stock’s latest price update

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR)’s stock price has decreased by -15.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. However, the company has seen a -9.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-26 that Penny stocks are frequently viewed as an exciting component of the financial landscape, primarily due to their low cost per share and considerable growth potential. These characteristics make penny stocks an appealing option for investors seeking high return prospects.

BMR’s Market Performance

BMR’s stock has fallen by -9.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.19% and a quarterly drop of -48.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.26% for Beamr Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.55% for BMR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.31% for the last 200 days.

BMR Trading at -32.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares sank -19.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR fell by -2.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9349. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw -54.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59. The total capital return value is set at -169.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -655.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.