Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock Experiences -28.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, MCRB stock has gone down by -1.12%, with a monthly decline of -28.74% and a quarterly plunge of -25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.26% for MCRB’s stock, with a -33.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCRB is also noteworthy at 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCRB is $9.83, which is $6.31 above than the current price. The public float for MCRB is 119.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.53% of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on September 06, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.03 in comparison to its previous close of 3.63, however, the company has experienced a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Seres Therapeutics trades near its 52-week low and presents an asymmetric risk-reward profile. The company’s lead asset, SER-109, has successfully concluded its Phase III clinical trial for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Seres Therapeutics’ partnership with Nestle provides financial backing and distribution support, highlighting the potential of its drug VOWST.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCRB Trading at -18.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -37.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3443.97 for the present operating margin

-66.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3509.50. The total capital return value is set at -138.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.68.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,507.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.78. Total debt to assets is 46.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,470.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.