Sempra (SRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 70.06. However, the company has seen a -3.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Sempra is a large regulated electric and natural gas utility serving millions of customers in Southern California and Texas. The company’s stability and cash flow make it a safe haven investment during an economic downturn. Sempra has respectable growth prospects, with plans to increase its customer base and invest in renewable energy infrastructure.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75.

The public float for SRE is 628.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRE on September 06, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stock saw a decrease of -3.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Sempra (SRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -8.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $156 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.05. In addition, Sempra saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.