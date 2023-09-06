Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has plunged by -2.97 when compared to previous closing price of 10.44, but the company has seen a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Sally Beauty (SBH) launches the third extension to the bondbar product line, available online and in-store.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is above average at 6.78x. The 36-month beta value for SBH is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for SBH is 106.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on September 06, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month, and a -11.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for SBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.35% for SBH’s stock, with a -23.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 41.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.