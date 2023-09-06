Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 97.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that The United States economy added 187,000 new jobs last month, and this is accompanied by an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate to 3.8%. This in turn raises the odds for the soft landing that the Federal Reserve wanted.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCL is $119.67, which is $21.77 above the current price. The public float for RCL is 222.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on September 06, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen a 0.65% increase in the past week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month, and a 12.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for RCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $88 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.81. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 100.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Montiel Maritza Gomez, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $103.70 back on Aug 10. After this action, Montiel Maritza Gomez now owns 13,592 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $103,700 using the latest closing price.

Pujol Henry L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 18,908 shares at $106.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Pujol Henry L is holding 23,521 shares at $2,018,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.