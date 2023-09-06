REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has gone down by -8.55% for the week, with a -37.63% drop in the past month and a -52.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.09% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.31% for REE’s stock, with a -52.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) by analysts is $0.91, The public float for REE is 197.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of REE was 601.94K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kamal Hamid – Vice President, Investor Relations Daniel Barel – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Josh Tech – Chief Operating Officer Yaron Zaltsman – Chief Financial Officer Tali Miller – Chief Business Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Shlisky – D.A.

REE Trading at -39.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2059. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -52.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd. (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -75.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.