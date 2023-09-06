Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, RXRX stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly decline of -29.84% and a quarterly surge of 3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.37% for RXRX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RXRX is -0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is $15.13, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 183.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.22% of that float. On September 06, 2023, RXRX’s average trading volume was 6.05M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has plunged by -4.61 when compared to previous closing price of 9.12, but the company has seen a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that In the grand tapestry of the investment world, one thread that continues to shine is biotech stocks to buy and hold. It’s no secret that delving into biotech investments can be incredibly challenging, even when zeroing in on established firms with market-ready drugs and expansive research and development pipelines.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at -15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -21.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Larson Tina Marriott, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.66 back on Aug 24. After this action, Larson Tina Marriott now owns 418,782 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,968 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,885 shares at $8.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,460,730 shares at $79,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.