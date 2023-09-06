Real-Time Update: Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has seen a -12.92% decrease in the past week, with a -34.40% drop in the past month, and a -44.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.51% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.98% for SNPX’s stock, with a -69.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNPX is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNPX is $14.00, The public float for SNPX is 9.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on September 06, 2023 was 744.79K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-12-16 that Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX ) demonstrated the harsh pitfalls associated with innovative medicine. Following the disclosure of disappointing results for its Phase 2 study involving the treatment of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, SNPX stock dropped 70% on Friday morning, extending losses to around 74% in the late afternoon.

SNPX Trading at -39.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5591. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw -61.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.