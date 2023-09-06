RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.51 in relation to previous closing price of 16.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Despite reduced credit availability, more expensive debt and a cautious stance, the Zacks Real Estate Operations industry players like BEKE and RMAX are in focus as the outsourcing of real estate needs, tech investments and other trends gain pace.

Is It Worth Investing in RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) Right Now?

RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2120.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RMAX is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RMAX is $19.90, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for RMAX is 17.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for RMAX on September 06, 2023 was 83.78K shares.

RMAX’s Market Performance

The stock of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) has seen a -9.95% decrease in the past week, with a -23.70% drop in the past month, and a -19.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for RMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.50% for RMAX’s stock, with a -22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMAX Trading at -20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -26.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMAX fell by -9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. saw -20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMAX starting from CUNNINGHAM KATHLEEN J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Jun 15. After this action, CUNNINGHAM KATHLEEN J now owns 26,707 shares of RE/MAX Holdings Inc., valued at $54,824 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Adam K, the 10% Owner of RE/MAX Holdings Inc., purchase 16,000 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Peterson Adam K is holding 2,601,582 shares at $303,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RE/MAX Holdings Inc. stands at +1.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 102.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 70.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.