Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 5.98. However, the company has seen a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that PSEC’s fiscal Q4 earnings show positive growth in net investment income and distribution coverage, indicating a potential rebound. PSEC has a long history of successful capital deployment and focuses on secured lending and senior loans. PSEC’s real estate investments and private REIT strategy could be lucrative in the future, especially with rising rents and potential rate declines.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is $5.75, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 293.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on September 06, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stock saw a decrease of -1.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.42% for the last 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.09 back on May 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,699,542 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,599,542 shares at $628,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.