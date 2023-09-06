Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAGP is $17.31, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 190.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume for PAGP on September 06, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 16.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Does Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP’s stock has fallen by -2.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly rise of 9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for PAGP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.15% for the last 200 days.

PAGP Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 256,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $993,525 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.