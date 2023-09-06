PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has seen a 4.14% increase in the past week, with a 66.95% gain in the past month, and a 59.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for CELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.76% for CELL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CELL is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CELL is $1.00, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for CELL is 87.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for CELL on September 06, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

CELL) stock’s latest price update

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL)’s stock price has soared by 1.55 in relation to previous closing price of 0.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-17 that PhenomeX Inc. CELL, +137.43% stock has more than doubled on Thursday after Bruker Corp. BRKR, -2.56% said it would acquire the Emeryville, Calif.-based, cell biology company for $1 a share in a deal that values the company at $108 million.

CELL Trading at 51.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +72.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELL rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8103. In addition, PhenomeX Inc. saw -63.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhenomeX Inc. stands at -124.74. The total capital return value is set at -42.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.39. Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -53.00 for asset returns.

Based on PhenomeX Inc. (CELL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 20.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.