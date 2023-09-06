Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.90 in comparison to its previous close of 2.11, however, the company has experienced a 15.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-16 that Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59. This compares to loss of $0.75 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PTN is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTN is $43.00, which is $40.66 above than the current price. The public float for PTN is 10.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of PTN on September 06, 2023 was 75.08K shares.

PTN’s Market Performance

PTN stock saw an increase of 15.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.79% and a quarterly increase of -0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.89% for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for PTN’s stock, with a -16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on June 05, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

PTN Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTN rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Palatin Technologies Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTN starting from DUNTON ALAN W, who sale 200 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 21. After this action, DUNTON ALAN W now owns 41,420 shares of Palatin Technologies Inc., valued at $594 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2491.63 for the present operating margin

+52.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palatin Technologies Inc. stands at -2465.06. The total capital return value is set at -107.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.25. Equity return is now at value -573.20, with -97.60 for asset returns.

Based on Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.62. Total debt to assets is 3.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.