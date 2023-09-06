Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OVV is 2.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OVV is $55.11, which is $8.45 above the current price. The public float for OVV is 240.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OVV on September 06, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.84 in comparison to its previous close of 48.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Now might be a great time to look for the best oil stocks to buy. Expectations of rising Brent crude oil prices for the remainder of 2023 continuing into 2024 are making the search for oil stocks to buy worthwhile again.

OVV’s Market Performance

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has seen a 1.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.09% decline in the past month and a 31.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for OVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for OVV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OVV Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.67. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from NANCE STEVEN W, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $48.65 back on Aug 03. After this action, NANCE STEVEN W now owns 20,929 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $58,429 using the latest closing price.

Zemljak Renee Ellen, the EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of Ovintiv Inc., sale 70,424 shares at $46.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Zemljak Renee Ellen is holding 0 shares at $3,267,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.