Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONFO is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONFO is $3.00, The public float for ONFO is 3.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONFO on September 06, 2023 was 169.44K shares.

ONFO) stock’s latest price update

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO)’s stock price has soared by 7.08 in relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces that Dominic Wells, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

ONFO’s Market Performance

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month, and a 1.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for ONFO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.39% for ONFO’s stock, with a -18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONFO Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONFO rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0185. In addition, Onfolio Holdings Inc. saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONFO starting from Byalik Yury, who purchase 635 shares at the price of $1.17 back on May 26. After this action, Byalik Yury now owns 118,804 shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc., valued at $743 using the latest closing price.

Byalik Yury, the Head of Strategy & Acquisition of Onfolio Holdings Inc., purchase 1,269 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Byalik Yury is holding 118,169 shares at $1,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONFO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.43 for the present operating margin

+48.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onfolio Holdings Inc. stands at -190.75. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.44. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.