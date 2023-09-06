Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month, and a 7.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 31.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is $32.19, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On September 06, 2023, OHI’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 32.70. However, the company has seen a 3.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-03 that Today we’ll discuss five of the steadiest dividend stocks on the planet. And let’s not confuse stability with penny pinching—these cash cows yield up to 11%!

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $35 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.16. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 14.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.