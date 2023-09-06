Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has soared by 19.51 in relation to previous closing price of 10.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-01 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is $20.75, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 38.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on September 06, 2023 was 366.02K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA stock saw an increase of 37.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 35.47% and a quarterly increase of 113.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.35% for OLMA’s stock, with a 126.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 37.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares surge +37.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +37.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +296.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 417.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Sep 05. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 998,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $116,200 using the latest closing price.

Harmon Cyrus, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Harmon Cyrus is holding 1,008,714 shares at $140,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -51.80, with -47.40 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.