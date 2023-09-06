NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) has increased by 14.51 when compared to last closing price of 20.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-06 that NextGen Healthcare Inc. NXGN announced Wednesday an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values the health records software company about about $1.61 billion. Under terms of the deal, NextGen shareholders will receive $23.95 a share in cash for each NextGen share they own.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Right Now?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 941.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NXGN is $20.24, which is -$2.76 below the current market price. The public float for NXGN is 44.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume for NXGN on September 06, 2023 was 439.03K shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN’s stock has seen a 30.37% increase for the week, with a 39.24% rise in the past month and a 46.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for NextGen Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.27% for NXGN’s stock, with a 34.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +30.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.72. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.48. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.69. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.