Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by analysts is $60.34, which is $9.47 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 3.64M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 51.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that Nasdaq Inc. is a strong technology proxy with a competitive dividend yield, low payout ratio, and high dividend growth. The company’s transformation into a leading technology provider for the financial system has been successful, with investments in cloud computing, AI innovation, and strategic acquisitions. Nasdaq’s focus on market modernization, ESG trends, and anti-financial crime initiatives enhances its cross-selling potential and presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has experienced a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a -9.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.91% for NDAQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.74. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from YABUKI JEFFERY W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Aug 03. After this action, YABUKI JEFFERY W now owns 7,718 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN ADENA T, the Chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that FRIEDMAN ADENA T is holding 1,672,318 shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.