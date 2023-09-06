Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) has gone down by -1.79% for the week, with a 6.04% rise in the past month and a -7.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.70% for MGRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.89% for MGRM’s stock, with a -9.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRM is 18.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MGRM was 95.68K shares.

MGRM) stock’s latest price update

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.48 compared to its previous closing price of 4.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. went public in May 2023 and raised $17.2 million for its autonomous robotic surgical system for knee replacement surgery. The company is still in the development stage and will require significant additional capital to fund its plans. The stock is an ultra-high-risk investment, and my outlook is to Sell.

MGRM Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRM fell by -1.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.69. In addition, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. saw -62.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRM

The total capital return value is set at -250.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -331.38. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -113.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 4.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (MGRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.