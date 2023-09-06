Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): A Technical Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is $8.64, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 10.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUFG on September 06, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MUFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 8.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that MUFG (MUFG) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MUFG’s Market Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has seen a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.02% gain in the past month and a 18.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.92% for MUFG’s stock, with a 19.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.