Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK)’s stock price has soared by 14.07 in relation to previous closing price of 11.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Mitek Systems is a leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions for financial institutions, with a monopoly on the mobile capture market. The company’s mobile deposit segment is growing at over 10% and its ID verification segment is expected to be cashflow breakeven in 2024, driving high growth and potential re-rating. Advances in artificial intelligence present a huge tailwind for Mitek, as AI improves its fraud detection capabilities and increases demand for identity verification solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) Right Now?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 195.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is $17.25, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for MITK is 42.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MITK on September 06, 2023 was 324.75K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK stock saw an increase of 15.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.69% and a quarterly increase of 23.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.34% for MITK’s stock, with a 27.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MITK Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw 33.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, who sale 26,693 shares at the price of $10.71 back on Nov 28. After this action, CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS now owns 278,287 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $285,882 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 3,019 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 197,033 shares at $32,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+85.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +2.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 79.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.30. Total debt to assets is 37.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.