LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has gone up by 12.44% for the week, with a 11.04% rise in the past month and a 78.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.13% for LNZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.07% for LNZA’s stock, with a 13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LNZA is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LNZA is $8.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 172.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for LNZA on September 06, 2023 was 300.85K shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.97 in comparison to its previous close of 6.32, however, the company has experienced a 12.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that It’s been more than a half century since humanity first learned to genetically modify organisms. While we’re still learning new things every day about it, synthetic biology has now become commonplace in a multitude of industries.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc. saw -28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -41.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.