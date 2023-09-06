Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) has plunged by -3.08 when compared to previous closing price of 2.12, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Blazei – CoreIR Claude Maraoui – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Benesch – Interim Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Sidgiddi – Vice President of R&D Neal Bhatia – Director of Clinical Dermatology at Therapeutics Clinical Research Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – Roth capital Kalpit Patel – B. Riley Securities Operator Ladies and Gentleman, thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) by analysts is $6.50, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for DERM is 2.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DERM was 177.21K shares.

DERM’s Market Performance

DERM stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Journey Medical Corporation (DERM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for DERM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw 6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Maraoui Claude, who sale 20,767 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Jul 24. After this action, Maraoui Claude now owns 2,127,386 shares of Journey Medical Corporation, valued at $36,550 using the latest closing price.

Benesch Joseph sale 4,072 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Benesch Joseph is holding 63,160 shares at $7,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corporation stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -309.70, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corporation (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.