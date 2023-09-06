Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock Faces 1.44% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has gone down by -0.48% for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -5.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for JCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for JCI’s stock, with a -8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is above average at 19.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $74.15, which is $14.44 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 676.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JCI on September 06, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

The stock price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has plunged by -2.39 when compared to previous closing price of 59.78, but the company has seen a -0.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-05 that Johnson Controls is a play on corporate commitment to net zero emissions. Li-Cycle recycles used lithium-ion batteries found in various products.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.24. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 103,332 shares at the price of $59.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Oliver George now owns 979,759 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $6,120,354 using the latest closing price.

MANNING NATHAN D, the COO, Global Field Ops of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 35,478 shares at $63.01 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MANNING NATHAN D is holding 90,485 shares at $2,235,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.