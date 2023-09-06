Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, JOBY stock has gone up by 2.63%, with a monthly decline of -9.19% and a quarterly surge of 23.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 37.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.10.

The average price predicted by analysts for JOBY is $8.33, which is $1.39 above the current price. The public float for JOBY is 432.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on September 06, 2023 was 10.21M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 7.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-03 that Okay, I’ll admit the idea of flying cars terrifies me. It looks cool in sci-fi movies, but the reality is going to be scary as hell.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 121.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bowles Gregory, who sale 7,749 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bowles Gregory now owns 15,245 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $56,413 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Gregory, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 3,407 shares at $7.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Bowles Gregory is holding 22,994 shares at $24,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.