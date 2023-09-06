Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is $14.67, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 153.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRWD on September 06, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

The stock price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has plunged by -5.08 when compared to previous closing price of 9.26, but the company has seen a -3.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals specializes in the development and commercialization of drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, with a focus on conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and chronic constipation. The company has demonstrated growth in total revenues, primarily driven by sales of its drug LINZESS in the US. Ironwood’s product portfolio includes approved drugs as well as pipeline candidates targeting various gastrointestinal disorders, offering growth potential and diversification.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD’s stock has fallen by -3.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.02% and a quarterly drop of -20.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.74% for IRWD’s stock, with a -19.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRWD Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from John Minardo, who sale 7,045 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Aug 14. After this action, John Minardo now owns 192,195 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $70,732 using the latest closing price.

Silver Ronald, the Principal Accounting Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,976 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Silver Ronald is holding 134,172 shares at $19,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -228.70, with -94.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.