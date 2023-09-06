Innovid Corp. (CTV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innovid Corp. (CTV) by analysts is $2.35, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 117.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CTV was 544.65K shares.

CTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) has jumped by 8.77 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brinlea Johnson – IR Zvika Netter – Co-Founder and CEO Tanya Andreev-Kaspin – CFO Conference Call Participants Jared Pomerantz – Susquehanna Matthew Condon – JMP Securities Shweta Khajuria – Evercore ISI Laura Martin – Needham Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Innovid Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Our host for today’s call is Brinlea Johnson, Investor Relations.

CTV’s Market Performance

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has experienced a 7.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month, and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for CTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.44% for CTV’s stock, with a -18.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1390. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -27.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Aug 18. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 768,857 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $22,826 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp., purchase 17,340 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 1,283,002 shares at $18,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.