Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IMPL is at 0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPL is 23.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for IMPL on September 06, 2023 was 743.77K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) has dropped by -12.22 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMPL ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company failed to file its earnings report on time. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), several issues kept Impel Pharmaceuticals from filing in a timely manner.

IMPL’s Market Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has seen a -15.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -69.85% decline in the past month and a -67.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.94% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.65% for IMPL’s stock, with a -79.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at -65.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.92%, as shares sank -68.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6835. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -89.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-657.48 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -840.28. The total capital return value is set at -182.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.