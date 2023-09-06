Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRTG is 0.73.

The average price recommended by analysts for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) is $6.08, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for HRTG is 18.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On September 06, 2023, HRTG’s average trading volume was 153.36K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HRTG) stock’s latest price update

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.62 in comparison to its previous close of 5.30, however, the company has experienced a -0.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Does Heritage Insurance (HRTG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

HRTG’s Market Performance

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has experienced a -0.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.44% rise in the past month, and a -0.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for HRTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.09% for HRTG’s stock, with a 42.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRTG Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 166.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Mar 21. After this action, WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A now owns 681,921 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $15,050 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 470,160 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.