Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has seen a 9.36% increase in the past week, with a 11.08% gain in the past month, and a 51.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for HLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.23% for HLX’s stock, with a 38.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is $13.33, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 141.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on September 06, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53 in relation to its previous close of 10.47. However, the company has experienced a 9.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that With oil remaining above $80 a barrel, it would be prudent to add energy stocks like Black Stone Minerals (BSM), CVR Energy (CVI) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX).

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 44.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.53 back on Aug 18. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 163,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $95,300 using the latest closing price.

LOVOI JOHN, the Director of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that LOVOI JOHN is holding 340,249 shares at $145,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.