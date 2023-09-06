Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has decreased by -9.15 when compared to last closing price of 50.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Green Brick Partners has experienced a significant increase in stock pricing, but caution is suggested due to negative factors such as higher mortgage rates and a possible recession. Major investor David Einhorn has sold a portion of his stake in the company, and other large owners including company management have liquidated during the 2023 advance. The massive share price gain off its 2020 pandemic low may need a period of retracement and digestion before another buy wave appears.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Right Now?

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) by analysts is $52.50, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 41.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of GRBK was 414.58K shares.

GRBK’s Market Performance

The stock of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a -11.70% drop in the past month, and a -10.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for GRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.50% for GRBK’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRBK Trading at -13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.99. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 90.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from BLAKE ELIZABETH, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.60 back on May 12. After this action, BLAKE ELIZABETH now owns 169,693 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $1,265,010 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 49,176 shares at $1,251,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.