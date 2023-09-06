Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) has gone down by -7.07% for the week, with a -7.91% drop in the past month and a -23.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.91% for GBTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.84% for GBTG’s stock, with a -8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.27.

The public float for GBTG is 61.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBTG on September 06, 2023 was 241.29K shares.

The stock price of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) has dropped by -9.02 compared to previous close of 6.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-31 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Express Global Business Travel to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on September 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBTG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GBTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBTG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GBTG Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBTG fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Global Business Travel Group Inc. saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBTG starting from Abbott Paul G, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 17. After this action, Abbott Paul G now owns 2,537,575 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc., valued at $2,188 using the latest closing price.

Abbott Paul G, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Business Travel Group Inc., purchase 8,147 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Abbott Paul G is holding 2,537,225 shares at $50,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+45.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Business Travel Group Inc. stands at -1.35. The total capital return value is set at -8.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.32. Equity return is now at value -43.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG), the company’s capital structure generated 856.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.55. Total debt to assets is 31.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.