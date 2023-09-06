Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is above average at 10.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.10.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is $11.73, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 216.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ULCC on September 06, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79 in relation to its previous close of 6.30. However, the company has experienced a -3.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-10 that Plane tickets keep getting cheaper, even as price levels creep up again in the broader economy. But the cost of flying won’t stay down for long, economists say.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has fallen by -3.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.51% and a quarterly drop of -29.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -36.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at -25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 44,418 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 756,119 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $330,079 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 223,647 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 800,537 shares at $1,776,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.