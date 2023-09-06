Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has dropped by -1.22 compared to previous close of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Fortuna Silver’s (FSM) second-quarter earnings reflect the impacts of lower volumes at the San Jose and Lindero mines.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSM is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is $4.46, The public float for FSM is 286.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On September 06, 2023, FSM’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a -9.68% decrease in the past week, with a -13.53% drop in the past month, and a -19.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for FSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.39% for FSM’s stock, with a -19.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.