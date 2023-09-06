First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.32 in comparison to its previous close of 186.48, however, the company has experienced a -0.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that First Solar (FSLR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $244.94, which is $63.62 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on September 06, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -8.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.46% for FSLR’s stock, with a -3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FSLR Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.94. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Bradley Alexander R., who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $186.22 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bradley Alexander R. now owns 35,419 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $1,024,199 using the latest closing price.

Gloeckler Markus, the Chief Technology Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 464 shares at $182.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Gloeckler Markus is holding 7,649 shares at $84,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.