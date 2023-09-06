Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has plunged by -2.80 when compared to previous closing price of 27.14, but the company has seen a 4.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Extreme Networks (EXTR) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) by analysts is $33.29, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 126.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.12% of that float. On September 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTR was 2.23M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stock saw a decrease of 4.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.34% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.32% for EXTR stock, with a simple moving average of 25.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXTR Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.57. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 44.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Khanna Raj, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.87 back on Aug 09. After this action, Khanna Raj now owns 227,267 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $308,678 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $23.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 610,385 shares at $2,304,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.50 for the present operating margin

+57.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.38. Equity return is now at value 75.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 226.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 23.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.