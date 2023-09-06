Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is 18.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXC is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is $44.83, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 993.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On September 06, 2023, EXC’s average trading volume was 5.38M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 39.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that The Utilities sector has been underperforming the market, with XLU Utilities Sector SPDR sharply underperforming the S&P 500. Exelon Corporation is recommended as a buy due to its favorable growth outlook and strong yield. EXC has solid long-term earnings growth, a high dividend yield, and a low implied volatility percentage.

EXC’s Market Performance

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has experienced a -1.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month, and a -1.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for EXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.08. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exelon Corporation (EXC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.