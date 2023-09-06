Examining the Volatility of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) Stock

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has gone up by 6.07% for the week, with a -2.93% drop in the past month and a 15.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.07% for ON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for ON’s stock, with a 21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ON is $121.15, which is $21.84 above the current price. The public float for ON is 430.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on September 06, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has dropped by -0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 99.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that Artificial intelligence ( AI ) is transforming the world in various ways, from enhancing customer experience to enabling autonomous vehicles. AI requires high-performance computing power, which depends on advanced semiconductor chips.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $95 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.24. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 59.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from Yan Christine Y, who sale 3,624 shares at the price of $92.16 back on Aug 17. After this action, Yan Christine Y now owns 38,532 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $333,988 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 9,923 shares at $109.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 175,616 shares at $1,088,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.