Examining the Volatility of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) Stock

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has gone down by -3.93% for the week, with a -13.69% drop in the past month and a -12.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.14% for ALK’s stock, with a -13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALK is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALK is $64.08, which is $25.02 above the current price. The public float for ALK is 126.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on September 06, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has dropped by -3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 41.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Strong air-travel demand and fleet-modernization techniques boost Alaska Air (ALK).

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -13.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.59. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.