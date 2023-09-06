Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Western Union Company’s (WU) Stock

The stock of The Western Union Company (WU) has seen a 2.88% increase in the past week, with a 4.86% gain in the past month, and a 7.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for WU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is above average at 6.35x. The 36-month beta value for WU is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WU is $13.00, which is $0.52 above than the current price. The public float for WU is 373.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. The average trading volume of WU on September 06, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has surged by 0.24 when compared to previous closing price of 12.49, but the company has seen a 2.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-08 that Fintech stocks have taken the world by storm, providing tech-minded investors an avenue to combine their vision with some of the top healthcare and finance companies.

WU Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 137.50, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, The Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.