Evaluating the Ups and Downs of DatChat Inc.’s (DATS) Stock

In the past week, DATS stock has gone up by 8.36%, with a monthly gain of 2.25% and a quarterly surge of 33.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.76% for DatChat Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for DATS’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DATS is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DATS is 18.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DATS on September 06, 2023 was 361.28K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.36 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 8.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-12-02 that MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company, announced today that the company will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of DatChat, Inc. will be giving the presentation.

DATS Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4883. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 106.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DATS starting from Myman Darin M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Sep 22. After this action, Myman Darin M now owns 1,764,275 shares of DatChat Inc., valued at $9,799 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24075.93 for the present operating margin

-283.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for DatChat Inc. stands at -26266.01. The total capital return value is set at -67.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.85. Equity return is now at value -91.20, with -87.20 for asset returns.

Based on DatChat Inc. (DATS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -388.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DatChat Inc. (DATS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.