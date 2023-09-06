Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Astec Industries Inc.’s (ASTE) Stock

In the past week, ASTE stock has gone down by -5.87%, with a monthly decline of -5.17% and a quarterly surge of 22.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Astec Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for ASTE’s stock, with a 13.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Right Now?

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTE is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASTE is $57.00, which is $7.45 above the current price. The public float for ASTE is 22.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTE on September 06, 2023 was 79.63K shares.

ASTE) stock’s latest price update

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.28 in comparison to its previous close of 54.62, however, the company has experienced a -5.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Astec (ASTE) is benefiting from solid demand in both its segments. This momentum, along with pricing actions, has helped negate the impact of cost inflation on its margins.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASTE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASTE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on April 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTE Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTE fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.62. In addition, Astec Industries Inc. saw 21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.30 for the present operating margin

+20.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astec Industries Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.60. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.